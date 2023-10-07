A massive vigil has been held for Elianne Andam, the Ghanaian girl killed in the UK on September 27, 2023

Thousands of people, including members of the Ghanaian community in the UK, gathered in South London

The Andam family asked people to wear white and light candles to represent their daughter being the light of their lives.

Thousands of people trooped to south London for a memorial of Elianne Andam, the Ghanaian teenage girl stabbed last week.

The 15-year-old girl was attacked at a bus stop on her way to school.

Stormzy (L) was among mourners wore white to the vigil. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court, charged with Elianne Andam’s murder.

Elianne Andam was stabbed on the morning of September 27, 2023, when she was going to school.

At the vigil, the girl’s family asked people to wear white and light candles.

Elianne's mother, Dorcas Andam, paid tribute to her daughter, calling her charismatic and loving.

"She brought joy to so many, including her friendship group," she said.

Rapper Stormzy, who is of Ghanaian descent with real name Michael Omari Owuo Jr, mourned with the family.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the killing of a Ghanaian teenager.

The killing of the girl also drew condemnation from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also said he was shocked

Source: YEN.com.gh