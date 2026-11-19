Japan's Ministry of Justice published special exceptions to the standard 10-year residency requirement for permanent residence

Spouses of Japanese nationals and highly skilled professionals are among those who qualify for a shorter path to permanent residence

The fastest route to Japan permanent residence can be as little as one year under the country's points-based system

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Japan's Ministry of Justice has published details of categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for permanent residence in the country without completing the standard 10-year continuous residency requirement.

The immigration authority outlined at least 10 separate exceptions to the general rule, covering circumstances ranging from family ties to professional contributions and national recognition.

Japan's Ministry of Justice details exceptions to the 10-year permanent residence rule, including spouses and skilled professionals eligible after just one year. Image credit: Riska/Getty Images

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Spouses and children among those eligible

Foreign nationals married to Japanese citizens, permanent residents, or special permanent residents can apply for permanent residence after three years of continuous residence in Japan, provided the marriage has been genuine and in place for at least five years. Biological children of qualifying individuals face a three-year residency requirement as well, with no minimum marriage duration applied to their cases.

Recognised refugees and those eligible for supplementary protection must have lived in Japan for at least five years following their official recognition before they can apply under the exceptions.

Foreigners who have already been granted permanent resident status may apply for a fresh grant after five years of continuous residence under that existing permission. Those formally recognised as having made significant contributions to Japan in areas such as diplomacy, international exchange, society, the economy or culture are subject to the same five-year threshold.

Foreign nationals engaged in qualifying activities tied to regional revitalisation legislation, or in specific projects within a Special Zone for Structural Reform whose contributions are officially recognised, require only three years of continuous residence.

Points-based system offers fastest route

Japan's highly skilled professional points system offers some of the most accessible pathways available. Foreigners who score 70 points or above under the Highly Skilled Professional Ordinance and maintain that threshold for at least three years of continuous residence in Japan become eligible to apply.

Those who score 80 points or more qualify after just one year of continuous residence, making it among the fastest routes to permanent residence available to any foreign national in Japan. A further category, reserved for those classified as Specially Highly Skilled Personnel, also carries a one-year residency requirement for those who meet the relevant ministerial criteria.

The Ministry of Justice clarified that the exceptions do not apply to persons who received special permission to stay on certain grounds, and that such individuals are, as a general rule, still required to satisfy the standard 10-year residency requirement.

Japan waives residency requirements for foreign spouses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan had eased its permanent residency rules for foreign nationals who are married to Japanese citizens, a move that could reshape the lives of thousands of immigrant spouses across the country.

With this, foreign spouses will no longer need to meet certain conditions that had previously served as barriers to obtaining permanent residence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh