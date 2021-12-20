A family in Jeanerette is in mourning after three of their siblings were killed in a drunk-driving road carnage on Interstate 49 in St Landry Parish

Twenty-year-old Lindy Rae, Kamryn, 15, and 17-year-old Christopher died in a head-on collision as they were headed home from a basketball match

Their mother, Dawn Simmons, was injured in the crash and is currently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Three siblings from Jeanerette lost their lives after a drunk driver rammed into them head-on as they were driving on Interstate 49 in St Landry Parish.

The Simmons siblings Lindy Rae, Kamryn, and Christopher were headed home from a basketball game when they died. Photos: Shea Simmons.

Twenty-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, Kamryn Simmons, 15, and 17-year-old Christopher Simmons were headed home on Friday night when they met their deaths.

Deaths caused by drunk driving

The family was driving home with their mom Dawn and friend Marissa from a basketball game in Monroe when they hit a pick-up truck that was driving the wrong way.

Details indicate that 54-year-old John Lundy was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck when he struck the family's Cadillac XT5-SUV head-on, killing driver Lindy on the spot.

The devastating news was shared on Twitter by Shea, one of the nine children from the Simmons family.

"The unimaginable happened to me last night. My life will forever be changed. I lost my 3 babies. Hit by a drunk driver head-on. My three youngest siblings. Gone," he wrote.

Shea added that their mother is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as the family continues to pray that she makes it.

Family seeking financial assistance

In the wake of the fatal accident, the family's older sister Katie Derouen created a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral and burial arrangements.

"My dad called me as I was at a Christmas party and told me “Mom got in a wreck. It’s not looking good, but she’s stable,” Derouen remembered, as reported by KATC.

While she dashed to the hospital worried for her mother, nothing had prepared her for the even bitter reality that there had been fatalities in the crash.

Up until that point, the police thought the two victims were the driver of the pick-up and Lindy Rae, who had been driving the SUV.

As the night went on, Kamryn and Christopher who had been transported to local hospitals around the area also succumbed to their injuries.

