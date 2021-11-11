The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH) in 2020 bought an $8.4 million old hotel and turned it into 139 mini-apartments for the homeless

Kindhearted investors in Colorado bought an old hotel in the state and turned it into 139 mini-apartments for the homeless in 2020.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH), a non-profit organisation in Denver, purchased the hotel for the sum of $8.4 million, according to Black Business.

The investors bought an old hotel and turned it into 139 mini-apartments for the homeless. Photo credit: Black Business

Collective efforts to take people off the streets

The investors' aim was to help alleviate homelessness in Denver. The organisation has been working to provide housing support to homeless people in the US since 1985.

John Parvensky, the president of CCH, learnt that the hotel was for sale and he grabbed the opportunity to turn it into a homeless shelter.

The organisation was able to purchase the hotel by using funds from the city, state, and private organisations.

After renovation, the property was renamed Fusion Studios. People who stay there only pay 30% of their income or disability benefits every month.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the kindheartedness, an Instagram user with the handle @giftbasketchica_az said:

"Angels on earth."

@teapatch wrote:

"That's the way to do it!! Thank you!"

@edward.gonzales.5686 said:

"I wonder if our taxes are paying for this..homeless problem is big money.. Crony capitalism."

@drewski_thenics wrote:

"Now that's what I'm talking about."

@sanfordlynette commented:

"Wonderful accomplishments like this need to happen all over the USA."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man, Bongani Prince Khoza, and his wife secretly raised money to build a house for a woman they barely knew. Khoza took to the #ImStaying Facebook page to detail how he and his wife were touched by the story of a single mother of four.

The mom lives in a one-bedroom shack with kids and Khoza learned about their story. She told him that she lives alone after her husband left them a long time ago.

He spoke to the local council about an RDP and they said there was no budget to build the mother a house. So, Khoza - who is a labour worker - and his wife decided to secretly put away money and ended up saving enough to build the mom a house.

Source: Yen.com.gh