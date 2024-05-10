The New Patriotic Party presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to incentivise churches to drive development in the country

The New Patriotic Party presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to incentivise churches to undertake more developmental projects if he becomes president.

He said recent calls to tax churches are misplaced and would not be countenanced in his future government

Bawumia says calls to tax churches misplaced.

Source: Getty Images

He stated that those who call for the taxation of churches behave oblivious to the many developmental projects that the church in Ghana has undertaken and is undertaking.

He touted the church as Ghana's largest local developmental partner at par with foreign donors.

Dr Bawumia, during a meeting with clergy members in the Bono region during his nationwide campaign tour, stated that the churches are better positioned to drive development in Ghana.

He said his future government would be more than willing to incentivise and partner churches to provide developmental projects to communities nationwide.

He touted the church's significant investment in education and healthcare and its role in fostering social cohesion and peace as significant contributions to the development of Ghana.

“If you look at the church's work, we should instead be paying them instead of them paying us.

“So I don’t see, and I will not have a situation where we are taxing churches,” he stated.

Bawumia pledges to collaborate with churches

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has pledged to collaborate with the clergy to address the country's developmental challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spoke in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, during a meeting with clergy members during his Western Regional campaign tour.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

"I believe that something good can come from Walewale, and if God says that it should come from Walewale, it will come from Walewale," he stated.

He urged the clergy to continue praying for Ghana as the country nears the December 7 polls. Dr Bawumia said peace was essential to ensuring Ghana's rapid development.

