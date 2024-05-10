Tiwa Savage has released her debut full-length feature film, Water and Garri, via Prime Video

The film, inspired by her eponymously titled album in 2021, follows the Afrobeats queen's strides as a global phenomenon

A 10-track motion picture soundtrack, featuring Ghana's Black Sherif, will accompany the film

Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress Tiwa Savage has released her debut feature film, Water and Garri, which she starred in and executive produced.

The film chronicles the journey of Aisha, a successful fashion designer, as she returns to Nigeria after a decade in the US.

The film was released alongside a ten-track motion picture EP, featuring Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif.

Black Sherif shines on Tiwa Savage's Water and Garri

Water and Garri is a mixed bag of different sounds, mirroring the rich diversity of Africa's soundscape as it is today.

Black Sherif brings his silky vocals to track 9, blending his chants with Tiwa Savage's signature overtone-singing on Kilimanjaro.

Tiwa Savage also tapped several other stars, including Grammy-nominated Ayra Starr, seasoned hitmaker Olamide and prolific record producer and singer Young Jonn.

Fans hail Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Black Sherif's stint on Tiwa Savage's Water and Garri motion picture soundtrack.

@raphealuwemudoa1781 said:

Mehn as a nigerian ill say no man can stop blacko .. he is odained. forget storries, give him his crown.. love ..

@frankcancode wrote:

Naaaa black sherif is built different

@elijahsikanartey3876 noted:

Black sherrif put a spiritual touch to the song Dang️

@ChichiDuduSaundz noted:

Black sheriff always on fire

@ijessposs remarked:

Ghana y3 wo ade pa like Sheriff

Black Sherif links up with Tiwa Savage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage had been spotted looking like long-time friends at this year's London Fashion Week.

Black Sherif looked flawless in an outfit by UK-based designer Labrum London. He met Tiwa Savage after she watched his fierce walk on the runway.

That was not the first time the duo had encountered each other. Black Sherif and Tiwa Savage were previously spotted together, impressing fans with a beautiful rendition of their popular legwork.

