Ghanaian singer King Promise met Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Paul after the former's sold-out concert in New York in the United States of America

They hugged and shook hands as the Jamaican rapper showered the Ghanaian singer with praise and talked about him being the creator of the viral Terminator song

The video has gone viral on social media as many anticipate the two musicians to collaborate on a song

Ghanaian singer King Promise met Jamaican rapper and singer Sean Paul in New York in the United States of America.

King Promise and Sean Paul in photos. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise and @duttypaul

Source: Instagram

King Promise meets Sean Paul in the US

Sean Paul and King Promise met after the Ghanaian singer's sold-out concert in Brooklyn, New York.

In the exciting video, Sean Paul spoke in patois as he asked his fans whether they knew who he was hanging out with. He gave King Promise his flowers and noted that he was the singer behind the viral Terminator song.

King Promise, on a quest to match up to the vibrant energy of the Give It Up To Me hitmaker, also decided to speak in a fake patois accent.

With all smiles, they hugged and shook hands, and this got many people on social media anticipating that the two musicians would be collaborating on a new music project.

Below is a video of King Promise meeting Sean Paul in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh