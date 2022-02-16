Father Andres Arango has recently resigned from his role as the Catholic priest of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Phoenix, US

The pastor's resignation came after he learnt that he had been using the wrong word in baptizing people for the past 25 years

In a doctoral note issued in 2020, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith ruled that baptisms done with incorrect phrasing were invalid

A catholic priest, Father Andres Arango, has in February 2022 quit his role at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Phoenix, US after learning that he had wrongly performed baptism on thousands of people for the past 25 years.

CNN reports that Andres had since his ordination in 1995 been baptizing people saying, ''We baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,’' which the Vatican has determined to be incorrect.

What is correct according to the Vatican

Bishop Thomas Olmsted of the Diocese of Phoenix explained that Father Andres would have used the word, 'I baptize.'

"The issue with using 'We' is that it is not the community that baptizes a person, rather, it is Christ, and Him alone, who presides at all of the sacraments, and so it is Christ Jesus who baptizes," Olmsted wrote in a message to parishioners in January 2022.

Going by a 2020 doctoral note released by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, baptisms done using incorrect phrasing - like the pastor had been doing - are invalid.

The pastor apologizes for the error

In a letter announcing his resignation, Andres who had previously worked as a pastor in Brazil apologized to all those his mistake had affected and sought the community's prayers, forgiveness and understanding.

Netizens share their thoughts on the development

@ppltalkinallaround wrote:

"It’s religion, everything about it is invalid and a relic from times before actual education. Tax the churches out of existence, to pay for all their damage to society."

@loominthisannathat remarked:

"Organized religion at its finest! These people will no never get into heaven because he said the wrong words. What a friggin’ JOKE!!! Grow up."

@bohemian_chic_vibe said:

"Seriously? Invalidates hundreds of baptisms? Yall think Jesus is THAT petty?? so Yall wont get rid of molesting priests but on THIS yall let a priest resign...seriously??"

@whoismesiah stated:

"They’re gonna let a technicality like this tarnish so many baptisms, but brush pedo*philia and molestation under the rug. Whet?! "

@forthrightlyibis opined:

"Violating children calls for a “relocation,” but using the wrong pronoun will get a priest fired."

