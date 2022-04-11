Girls Trip star Jada Pinkett Smith made her first public appearance since her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards

The 50-year-old actress who was attending the opening of Debbie Allen's dance academy channelled an Oscar award with her stunning gold gown and bald head

Social media users sported Jada's resemblance to the award, and they posted hilarious reactions on the timeline

Jada Pinkett Smith stepped out for the first time since the Oscar Awards drama. The actress admitted that her husband, actor Will Smith overreacted when he slapped Chris Rock, dressed up to attend the opening of Debbie Allen's Dance Academy.

The actress looked effortlessly chic in a sleeveless golden maxi dress. The Angel Has Fallen star kept the look simple with her now-signature bold look, minimal makeup and no jewellry.

She took to her Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of her exquisite gown and wrote:

"@therealdebbieallen said to wrap it all in gold and come let the kids fill your soul❣️. Congrats Debbie on the opening of your Debbie Allen Dance Academy @officialdadance! You are the legacy that so many other legacies will stand upon. Thank you for ALL that you do."

According to PinkVilla, Jada posed alongside fellow celebrities Debbie Allen and Shonda Rhimes at the red carpet event.

However, social media users shared hilarious comments to the post, with many pointing out that the star looked exactly like Will Smith's Oscar Award.

@robiiiworld said:

"Could have sworn that was will Oscar."

@_pettyking commented:

"She looks like Will’s Oscar statue."

@ching_loso added:

"Jada said she the real Oscar "

@__yak noted:

"She got some nerve dressing up as an Oscar after she got Will banned for a decade."

@mstinalawson said:

"So beautiful❤️she looks like a golden sculpture."

Jada Pinkett agrees Will Smith overreacted at Oscars, wishes he hadn’t slapped Chris Rock

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the talked-about moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars has continued to cause a buzz on social media and Jada Pinkett’s take on the matter has now been made known.

According to reports from Daily Mail, a source close to the couple claimed that Jada wished Will had not slapped Chris Rock.

Recall that on March 28, 2022, Chris Rock had joked about Jada’s hair loss at the Oscars and Will Smith got on stage to give him a slap across the face before going back to his seat where he shouted at the comedian to keep his wife’s name out of his fu*cking mouth.

