Nikki Samonas has wowed her cherish followers with some classy photos on her official Instagram page

The beautiful actress has taken fashion to another by proving that she is only good when it comes to acting

Nikki has been gracing our screens for the past 10 years and she is one of the most beautiful actresses in the country at the moment

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, is melting hearts on social media with her latest beautiful photos.

The actress has released some awesome photos of herself flaunting her God-given beauty to the world.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Nikki is captured beaming with a big smile.

Nikki Samonas (Photo credit: Nikki Samonas/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she was seen wearing a check-check top with red trousers to match.

The award-winning actress matched her outstanding looks with a handbag and a lovely hairstyle.

She wrote:

Ralph did the cut

Fans react to gorgeous Nikki Samonas' look

vonneee_othman:

❤️❤️❤️ gorgeous mama

milankorns72:

You have awesome skin

viennamuscatello00:

Don't look at me with those happy eyes

Source: YEN.com.gh