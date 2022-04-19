Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to a viral clip of women twerking at a concert

In the clip, women said to be aged 60 and above took turns to impress the audience as they twerked as they knew how

A woman in a red short dress and heels however stole the show as she set the stage on fire with her soft body moves

Netizens have gushed over the energetic and youth-like performance of a woman on a stage at a concert.

At the concert, women who are 60 years old and above battled out on stage in a twerk contest.

The woman twerked softly. Photo Credit: TikTok/@cosmob7

Source: UGC

The short clip saw about four women thrill the audience with their style of twerking, but there were standout performances.

The lady in red dress gave a standout display

One of the performances that caught the attention of netizens was that of a woman in a red dress.

In a short video shared by @cosmob7 on TikTok, the well-dressed woman took the floor confidently and began by going down slowly while facing the audience.

She incredibly suspended her upper body part while moving her hands slowly as she backed the audience.

She then rounded off her sizzling performance by twerking softly, quite to the admiration of the audience.

Social media reactions

@akinsowonbukola said:

"Omo,I can't laugh.America no get problem.our own 60s to get time for this."

@luluokafor said:

"Me and my friends during our all girls weekend trip after we lie to our kids and grandkids that we are going to a church convention."

@dg01335 said:

"Imagine your wife doing this as a man why you no go vex anytime you remember you remember am."

@wowherbsandsupply said:

"Wetin this kain people teach their wands ... Immorality of the highest order. .. no wonder our societies is so decay .... . parenting everywhere. To beat your children now.... Nah assault. Nonsense and ingredients. Hissssssss."

@ellasandela said:

"I can't bare staying there without having dah cringe feeling thinking abt my grandma doing dis."

Source: YEN.com.gh