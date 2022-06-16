Two plus-size ladies have celebrated their big bums by flaunting their curves in a video on social media

The ladies know their sizes are beautiful and showed off to send a powerful message to other women about beauty

Netizens who commented on the clip admitted that the ladies are well-endowed as they gushed over them

Two pretty and thick ladies have turned heads with their heavily endowed plus-size bodies and charming beauty in a video making the rounds on social media.

In the short clip, the highly melanated ladies confidently flaunted their beautiful and flawless complexions.

In the short clip, the highly melanated ladies confidently flaunted their beautiful and flawless complexions.

Sporting revealing ensembles that firmly held their curvy figures, the plus-size ladies showed off their dance moves as well.

The clip in which they flexed their beauty and exciting dance moves has caused a frenzy as many netizens admitted that the ladies are well-endowed.

At the time of this publication, the clip had garnered more than 2,000 views on the social media platform of the local news outlet Atinkanews.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react to video

Henry_paul.10 said:

''Ghana for sure, Ghanaian ladies use to be very dark-skinned.''

Khrosovahchichang commented:

''She went to date rush. I know her.''

Stevedouye said:

''I no wan know.''

