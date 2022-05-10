I’m Okay With Going to Hell if That’s My Place, Many People Will Be There: Elon Musk Replies Twitter User
- Billionaire Businessman Elon Musk has told a Twitter user, @Almisehal, that he is comfortable with going to hell after death
- Musk's response came as the man asked him to accept God before his final breathe even though he will not die before his time
- The billionaire who appreciated the man's concern went ahead to say that many people will also be in hell
World's Richest man, Elon Musk, has in a reply on Monday, May 9, told a Twitter user, @Almisehal, that he is comfortable with hell.
It all started when Elon came on Twitter to suggest that death may be looming as he tweeted:
"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."
Accept God
In response, @Almisehal who was concerned about the billionaire's life said he will not be dying before his time.
Taking his concern further, he talked about Elon's salvation as he said:
"I’m only wondering one thing: As a genius, haven’t you find out that there is a great creator of this world yet? If you did, make sure you confess this before your last heart beat..."
See their conversation below:
We compiled some of the reactions below:
@Chantelle82g said:
"No body is going to Hell, no body is going anywhere, only each his time is the fire to burn. Hell was made for Satan. I believe in the creator, however I have a hard time believing the God of LIFE/CREATION would call for death/violence. God bless u & family."
@YadavLok said:
"There ain't no heaven nor hell ....thats all phycological aspects of human civilization..."
@Nawwaf_Saleem said:
"Be ambitious as you are now and work for being in the heaven instead of being part of a miserable majority."
Grace found her: Man finds female beggar on street, gifts her GH¢2,000 cash in video for her kindness to him
@DanealDOP said:
"Heaven is real & hell is real. God created the universe. @elonmusk you as an engineer should know that an intelligent design requires an intelligent designer."
@Xcal74918371 said:
"Hell is far beyond your imaginary comprehension. I wish you know…"
Elon Musk feels threatened
Meanwhile, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, earlier reported that the billionaire businessman feared for his life after he alleged via a post that his life may be in danger due to a threat by a high-ranking Russian official.
Musk also shared a tweet that showed that his life is being threatened by Russians who say he is involved in supplying military equipment to Ukraine.
The post appears to be a communication saying he is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".
