Billionaire Businessman Elon Musk has told a Twitter user, @Almisehal, that he is comfortable with going to hell after death

Musk's response came as the man asked him to accept God before his final breathe even though he will not die before his time

The billionaire who appreciated the man's concern went ahead to say that many people will also be in hell

World's Richest man, Elon Musk, has in a reply on Monday, May 9, told a Twitter user, @Almisehal, that he is comfortable with hell.

It all started when Elon came on Twitter to suggest that death may be looming as he tweeted:

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

Elon Musk said he is not scared of going to hell. Photo source: Dimitrios Kambouris, GWR/Star Max/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Accept God

In response, @Almisehal who was concerned about the billionaire's life said he will not be dying before his time.

Taking his concern further, he talked about Elon's salvation as he said:

"I’m only wondering one thing: As a genius, haven’t you find out that there is a great creator of this world yet? If you did, make sure you confess this before your last heart beat..."

See their conversation below:

We compiled some of the reactions below:

@Chantelle82g said:

"No body is going to Hell, no body is going anywhere, only each his time is the fire to burn. Hell was made for Satan. I believe in the creator, however I have a hard time believing the God of LIFE/CREATION would call for death/violence. God bless u & family."

@YadavLok said:

"There ain't no heaven nor hell ....thats all phycological aspects of human civilization..."

@Nawwaf_Saleem said:

"Be ambitious as you are now and work for being in the heaven instead of being part of a miserable majority."

@DanealDOP said:

"Heaven is real & hell is real. God created the universe. @elonmusk you as an engineer should know that an intelligent design requires an intelligent designer."

@Xcal74918371 said:

"Hell is far beyond your imaginary comprehension. I wish you know…"

Elon Musk feels threatened

Meanwhile, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, earlier reported that the billionaire businessman feared for his life after he alleged via a post that his life may be in danger due to a threat by a high-ranking Russian official.

Musk also shared a tweet that showed that his life is being threatened by Russians who say he is involved in supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

The post appears to be a communication saying he is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".

Source: YEN.com.gh