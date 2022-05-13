A rider, Kunle Adeyanju, who is nearing his destination after setting out to ride from London to Lagos shared his Mali experience

Kunle revealed that after Malian riders replaced his faulty wheel for him, they treated him like a president

Many who reacted to his post wondered how he always makes constant social media update during his journey

A man, Kunle Adeyanju, who has been on a mission to travel from London to Nigeria in 25 days while using his power bike is progressing.

Despite the challenges he has had to face on the road in recent days, the man got to the western part of the continent in record time.

Nigerians expressed their eagerness to welcome him in Lagos. Photo source: @lion1759

Treated like a king in Mali

Recall that when he got to Mali, he lost one of his wheels as he got stuck. Malian riders showed him much love, travelled for hours, and gave him a replacement.

In a post on Wednesday, May 11, Kunle revealed that the six riders who delivered the new wheel treated him as a king as they gave him a presidential motorcade.

Sharing a photo where they all had lunch, the Nigerian rider praised them, calling the riders "the real deal".

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 12,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

@aysmart7506 joked:

"Sir where is that place coz one guy resemble one guy wey Dey owe me money."

@chudikokoli said:

"French is spoken in Mali. How did you communicate or do you speak French? Ride safe, Bro."

@crazyjohnbull said:

"Are you sure I will not get a bike ladis?"

@Dhemolaa said:

"Africa is a Great Continent. Maybe we just ain't realize that yet."

@Ecollins10 said:

"Your internet connection, nah for satellite e dey?"

@joejoeboy0 replied:

"It is how everyone thinks it is only their country that their is internet connection. Na everyday he dey answer this question."

He faced the Sahara Desert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the relentless rider said the ride would be his longest since he started out on the journey.

Kunle revealed that he got to his present destination two days ahead of time. He went on to say before going to bed the previous night, he read a book that spoke about the limitations people place on themselves.

After the reading, Kunle dumped his usual routine of setting out by 9 am and instead went out early at 6 am. The man tested his limit all through the journey.

