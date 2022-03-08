The Cosby Show star Bill Cosby is now a free man after the US Supreme Court threw out his conviction

The 84-year-old comedian and actor was released from prison last year after serving two years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand

The court's decision to free Bill Cosby has been received with mixed feelings by rape victims and women's organisations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Bill Cosby can now enjoy the rest of his life as a free man, thanks to the Supreme Court's decision to throw out his case. This comes after prosecutors challenged the Pennsylvania court's decision to release the comedian from prison.

The US Supreme Court has announced that it will not revisit Bill Cosby's assault case. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cosby was released from prison last year after serving only a fraction of his sentence. He was released because the highest court in Pennsylvania ruled that the comedian was not supposed to have been arrested.

According to News24, the I Spy star was convicted in 2018 after being found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former employee of his alma mater, Temple University, in 2004.

His arrest was a major success for the #MeToo movement that had become popular for exposing sexual misconduct of men in powerful positions in different industries, TimesLive reports. Daily Mail adds that Cosby's case was thrown out last year after the Pennsylvania court ruled that the prosecutor who revived the case was bound by a previous agreement between the comedian and his predecessor.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This decision prompted the prosecutor to take the matter to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court refused to revisit the case, a move that was welcomed by Cosby and his family. According to Daily Mail, the comedian's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, released a statement thanking the justice department.

"On behalf of Mr. & Mrs Cosby and the Cosby family, we would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the justices of the United States Supreme Court for following the rules of law and protecting the Constitutional rights of ALL American citizens of these United States."

R Kelly switches out legal counsel for the same attorney who represented Bill Cosby, SA shares mixed reactions

In more related news, YEN.com.gh reported that The Storm is Over singer R Kelly has reportedly parted ways with his legal counsel and has enlisted Jennifer Bonjean as his lawyer. Bonjean is the famous attorney who successfully appealed Bill Cosby's 2018 conviction and desperate R Kelly is hoping for the same result.

Kelly, who is currently waiting for his conviction after being found guilty of crimes that include sex with minors and racketeering, is set to appear before a jury on August 1, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Bonjean confirmed that she will be representing the multi-award-winning singer and revealed his trial date.

Source: YEN.com.gh