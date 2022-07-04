Where does Peyton Manning live? A look into his massive mansion in Denver

Peyton Manning's National Football League career is mythical. His outstanding result, having played 18 seasons as a professional NFL player, cannot be forgotten so soon. After he left and signed a deal with the Broncos in 2012, he bought himself a befitting mansion to match his new status. So, where does Peyton Manning live?

Peyton Manning speaks to the crowd during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Justin Edmonds

Peyton Manning's contract with the Broncos marked the beginning of a new dawn for the American . Before relocating to where he currently lives, he owned a home in the Meridian Hills area. After his relocation, he found the new location warm enough to accommodate him and his family and eventually resorted to live there.

Profile summary

Full name Peyton Williams Manning Gender Male Date of birth 24th March 1976 Age 46 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence Denver, Colorado Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 230 Weight in kilograms 104 Body measurements in inches 46-35-15.5 Body measurements in centimetres 117-89-38 Shoe size 13 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Olivia Williams Manning Father Archie Manning Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Ashley Thompson Children 2 School University of Tennessee Profession Football player, voice actor, and restaurateur Net worth $250 million Instagram handle @peytonmanning

Where does Peyton Manning live?

Peyton presently lives in the South East of Denver, Colorado. He bought the mansion for about $5 million. This was after he left the Indianapolis Colts team and signed a five-year deal worth about $96 million with the Broncos in 2012.

Most people who admire luxurious homes will appreciate the magnificence of Peyton Manning's house. The mansion is located in Cherry Hills Village, with nearly four acres of land beside the structure.

Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on 8th August 2021, in Canton, Ohio. Photo: Emilee Chinn

What kind of house does Peyton Manning live in?

The mansion is 16,464 square feet big with seven bedrooms with individual bathrooms, though there are three other half bathrooms. At the same time, it contains an elevator, an underground store for wine, and even a nice garden, which is spacious enough for holding meetings and gatherings.

The kitchen features a large island and a dining area. It has plenty of sitting rooms to lounge around in, two offices, huge walk-in closets, and a games room. In addition, there is a massive backyard with plenty of room to host friends and loved ones and a balcony that spans the back of the home on the second floor.

Where does Peyton Manning live since retiring?

He lives in his mansion in Denver, Colorado, with his wife Ashley Manning and children. Sharing his experience at some point, he said:

...everything I thought about Denver and heard about was true. Everybody’s been so warm and welcoming to my family, embracing us, believing in me. It’s why we still live here. Three seasons later my family, Ashley and kids, we’re still here. It’s one of the best decisions I ever made and it’s a great honor to be going into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Where do Peyton and Eli live now?

While Peyton lives in his Denver residence, is in New Jersey. But before they parted, the brothers lived in 1420 First Street in the Garden District when they were younger, though their parents, Archie and Olivia, still live in the home.

Capital One Collection Bowl pictured Peyton Manning. Photo: Greg Gayne

Today, Archie Manning's house in New Orleans has become a tourist centre as people from around the world often visit the house.

Frequently asked questions

Where does Peyton Manning live? Peyton currently lives with his family in his Cherry Hills Village home. What is Peyton Manning's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated at $250 million. Where is Peyton Manning's hometown? He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. Where does Peyton Manning live since retiring? He lives in his mansion in Denver, Colorado, with his wife Ashley Manning and children. Are Peyton and Ashley Manning still married? Yes, they are. When did Peyton Manning get married? They tied the knot in 2001.

Where does Peyton Manning live? The seasoned retired professional NFL player currently lives with his family in his Cherry Hills Village home. Interestingly, the suburb once ranked fourth on Bloomberg's annual richest places list in the USA.

