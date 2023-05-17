Ian Taylor Schlitz has graduated with his Master of Business Administration degree from Tarleton State University in the US at the age of 17

Reports say the young man has made history as the world's youngest African-American to receive an MBA at his age

The teenager obtained his first degree in Integrative Studies from the University of North Texas

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At 17, Ian Taylor Schlitz has graduated with his Master of Business Administration from Tarleton State University in the United States of America (USA).

His remarkable tertiary education began at 11 when he enrolled at Tarrant County Community College in 2016. From there, he transferred to the University of North Texas in 2020 and graduated with his undergraduate degree in Integrative Studies.

Schlitz begins his MBA journey

With unwavering determination, he navigated the graduate school application process, gaining acceptance into the MBA programme at Tarleton in the Fall of 2021.

Black teen graduates with MBA degree from Tarleton State University. Photo credit: theblackwallsttimes/@blkintechnology.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Schlitz makes history with MBA

The journey soon made him one of the world's youngest African-American to earn an MBA at 17.

Regarding his achievement, Schlitz expressed gratitude for the opportunities the Tarleton State University MBA programme provided him.

''The programme and professors helped me enhance my critical thinking, leadership, and communication abilities while also providing a solid foundation in business basics. I appreciate how they welcomed me wholeheartedly and did not let my youthful age prevent me from continuing my education,'' he said, per The Black Wall Street Times.

Schlitz's recent graduation from Tarleton State University is a monument to his extraordinary journey and inspires young people everywhere.

The trailblazer has been accepted into the prestigious University of North Texas Learning Technologies PhD programme, where he will begin his studies in the Fall of 2023. He plans to examine how gamification may engage students in various subjects.

Congrats, genius.

Black girl is the youngest student to earn a bachelor's degree from Langston University at 15

Still on education, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that After making history as the youngest student to obtain an associate degree from Langston University in the US, Shania Muhammad bagged a bachelor's degree from the school.

Before her recent accomplishment, the 15-year-old had inked her name in the history books of Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) with another associate degree.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh