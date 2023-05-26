A single black man has graduated with a master's degree from Montclair State University while working three jobs

Desmond Durham said he was motivated by his son to keep pushing and be a better person every day

He hopes to become a high school principal and positively impact students

A single black father from Newark, New Jersey, in the US, has earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Montclair State University.

Desmond Durham got the degree while working three jobs and caring for his son. He was a full-time student while he juggled the three jobs.

The 36-year-old worked as a children's teacher, GED instructor to adults and a children's basketball trainer while studying for his second degree.

He told ABC7 that he does not believe he is smart but has always had to keep pushing himself to attain greater heights.

He explained that he has never seen himself as the most intelligent person but has always believed in hard work, dedication and the will to keep going.

Desmond said his 9-year-old son, who was with him all through his studies, was his main inspiration as he wants to be a motivation to his son.

The graduate said he keeps pushing so his son will know that he also does not have to give up when faced with a challenge.

One of Desmond’s professors from the university, Rachel Garver, recognised his efforts and demanding schedule. She said she was happy with how he handled all he had on his plate.

"I knew how much he had on his plate and was impressed with everything he was able to handle and hand in such quality graduate school work," Rachel said.

Desmond’s future dream is to become a high school principal as he hopes to positively impact his students in Newark.

His loved ones, including his mother and son, were present at his graduation.

