US-born Ghanaian neurosurgeon/scientist, Dr Edjah Kweku Nduom, has been appointed by US President Joe Biden to lead the Cancer Moonshot project to curb cancer deaths.

Dr Nduom, son of Ghanaian politician and businessman Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, was honoured at the relaunch of the programme at the White House on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The Cancer Moonshot initiative was introduced by Dr Edjah Nduom and launched by then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2016, with the mission to accelerate the rate of progress against cancer.

Exiting historic moment

During the relaunch of Cancer Moonshot at the White House, Dr Edjah Nduom described the renewed project as the most exciting moment in the history of his field.

''I am thrilled to be able to be here to introduce someone that many of us consider to be the country's Patient Advocate in Chief, President Joe Biden.

''From my vantage point as a neurosurgeon/scientist, constantly thinking of ways to treat cancer patients to fight cancer, and seeing countless patients every year, and as a board member of the National Brain Tumour Society, I can confidently say that this is the most exciting moment in the history of our field,'' he

Dr Nduom, a renowned neurosurgical oncologist in Bethesda, Maryland, United States of America, specialises in brain and spinal tumor, pituitary surgery, and skull base.

