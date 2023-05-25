The headmaster of Benkum SHS has landed in major trouble after he was cited by some teachers of the school for allegedly having sex with 15 female students

Emmanuel Nyarko has since been asked to step aside by the GES to make way for investigations into the damaging allegation

The Ministry of Education has said the matter is of utmost interest and the outcome of the investigation would be monitored keenly

The headmaster of Benkum Senior High School, a second-cycle institution in the Eastern Region, has been asked to step aside for investigations into allegations he has had sex with 15 female students at different times.

Emmanuel Nyarko's interdiction by the Ghana Education Service (GES) happened in 2022, however, only made the headlines recently.

According to a report by Citi News, some teachers at the school who were also alleged to have slept with female students at the school mentioned the headmaster as having engaged in a similar act.

A bust at the centre of the school (L) and a random shot of female students Benkum SHS who are not related to the story. Source: Facebook/@benkumofficial

Source: Facebook

Emmanuel Nyarko had been trying to facilitate the transfers of those teachers to different schools.

Education keenly monitoring ongoing investigations

Deputy spokesperson for the Education Ministry, Yaw Opoku Mensah, said the ministry is interested in the matter and would be monitoring the outcome keenly.

“The Ministry is monitoring the development, and we urge the public to stay calm and help with the investigative process," he told Citi News.

He said after the investigation, a report would be compiled to guide the appropriate actions to take subsequently.

Source: YEN.com.gh