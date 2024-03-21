Singer Alicia Keys has contributed $60,000 to help save the Professional Performing Arts School in New York City from closing down permanently

The celebrated artiste and her label generously donated the cash to support fundraising to retain her beloved alma mater

Her contribution comes in support of 12-year-old Tennyson Artigliere, who created a GoFundMe page to raise $102,000 for the school

Celebrated singer Alicia Keys and her music label have contributed $60,000 to fundraising to retain the Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS) in New York City.

It comes after 12-year-old girl Tennyson Artigliere, a seventh grader, created a GoFundMe platform to raise $102,000 (GH¢1,329,720.96+) to prevent the performing arts programme in the school from permanently closing due to budget cuts.

Alicia Keys donates $60,000 to help save performing arts programme at her alma mater. Photo credit: aliciakeys.

Source: Instagram

When the singer learnt about the girl's quest to save the Professional Performing Arts School, legendary musician Keys, who also attended the school, decided to contribute $60,000 (GH¢782,188.80).

Per TMZ, Keys and Roc Nation's donation increased the kid's previous fundraising total of around $50,000. The singer also promised to assist in annual fundraising for the programme until the city can provide the funding independently.

Commenting on the donation from the singer, Tennyson expressed joy for celebrity assistance.

“I had no idea that it would be this big and blow up this huge,” the 12-year-old said.

The donation to PPAS to help the school remain operational until the school year’s end has relieved parents, students, and alumni alike.

Nana Ama McBrown donates GH¢10k for the release of prisoners

Still, on donations, YEN.com.gh previously reported that seasoned actress and host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, donated GH¢10,000 to release prisoners in Ghana.

Nana Ama McBrown presented a cheque of GH¢10,000 to the Crime Check Foundation (CCF), which supported the organisation’s petty offenders project. The check was given to the foundation’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, during The Empress’s cooking show, McBrown’s Kitchen.

Oppong Kwarteng was on the show with a female ex-convict who shared her story, which touched the heart of the actress/presenter.

Source: YEN.com.gh