The 2024 edition of African Music Business Dialogues is set to happen in Accra on March 22

The event has a tall list of speakers who will share their insights on various topics around the global impact of African music

For the first time ever, the event is looking to platform unconventional voices fueling the music industry, including viral dancer Enurane Grand

YEN.com.gh previewed the music conference with one of its announced speakers, Yaw Boadu-Ayboafoh

Ghana's viral sensation and dancer has been announced as one of the guest speakers for this year's African Music Business Dialogues in Accra.

This year's conference comes after the show debuted in Zambia last year for the second edition.

The third edition will come off at the GIPC 4th Floor Conference Hall in Cantonments-Accra.

African Music Business Dialogues platforms viral dancers

The AMBD conference has always championed important music industry discussions with some past speakers, including sound engineer Kofi ‘IamBeatMenace’ Boachie-Ansah and Afro Nation Ghana festival boss Ruddy Kwakye.

Running under the theme, "Our Sound, Our Identity, Our Revenue: Collaboration, Innovation, and Global Impact of African Music," this year's event will, for the first time, feature viral dancers from the DWP Academy, Endurance Grand and Official Starter.

According to music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayebofoh, who will also speak on viral music marketing at the conference, "sidelining these dance creators for a conference of such scale is unhealthy," he told YEN.com.gh

"These dancers have been at the forefront of some of the biggest gains and moments we've experienced as an industry. A future without them is impossible, and it's exciting to see them get a seat in the room," he added during an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh about the upcoming conference.

The African Music Business Dialogues was founded by Ghanaian musician and label executive Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, popularly known as Tirgmatic, in 2022.

This year's event will also have various other speakers across the value chain, including Elizabeth Ntimoah, Country Manager of Boomplay Ghana and Charlene Osei-Mensah, Country Manager of Tieme Music, which recently brought Kwesi Arthur, onto its roster.

Endurance Grand to fly to Europe for the first time

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dance creator and the viral sensation Endurance Grand was set to fly to Europe for her first international assignment as a dance tutor.

The dancer is set to be in Berlin from May 15 to May 20 for Europe's biggest dance festival celebrating Afrodiasporic culture, CDC joining an esteemed list of dance creators from across the world.

