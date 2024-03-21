Two St James Seminary Senior High School students have been honoured at the WAEC Excellence Awards

Ghana swept all awards at the WAEC meeting at a meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on March 19, 2024

Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton bagged the topmost award for his performance in the 2023 WASSCE

The awards honoured outstanding performance at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The awards occurred on March 21, 2024, at the council's meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Ghana swept all awards at the WAEC meeting. Source: Ghana Education Service

Source: Facebook

A student from St James Seminary, Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton, bagged the topmost award.

In his speech, Amo-Kodieh said he was honoured to have been selected as the overall best student of the 2023 WASSCE.

He is currently studying Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Two of the awardees were St James Seminary students.

The 2023 WASSCE was written by a total of 2,327,342 candidates, with 448,674 candidates from Ghana.

Dzandu Selorm of the Labone SHS, now a medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, took the second spot.

Another former St James Seminary SHS student, Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi, currently at Ashesi University, took the third.

People contending for the awards must obtain As to be considered.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, congratulated the awardees for lifting the flag of Ghana high on such an international platform.

Unplaced BECE graduates given a second chance by new enrollment drive

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that qualified BECE graduates who were not placed had the option of visiting an education office to be processed for admission.

Such persons include female candidates at home because of childbirth despite passing the examination.

Six hundred thousand nine hundred candidates, comprising 300,404 males and 300,496 females, sat for the 2023 BECE.

Some candidates who were not placed were suspected of cheating during the exam.

WAEC said some scripts of 22,270 candidates were withheld over reported cases of mass cheating.

According to WAEC, these results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

Source: YEN.com.gh