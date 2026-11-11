The United States government clarified the minimum age a green card holder must reach before sponsoring a parent for permanent residence

The rule carries significant consequences for young immigrants who obtained their green card at an early age

Green card holders who have not yet reached the required age must wait before they can begin the sponsorship process

Young green card holders in the United States hoping to bring their parents to live with them permanently face a waiting period tied directly to their age, following a clarification from the US government on its sponsorship rules.

US sets minimum age for green card holders to petition for parents' permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Evgenia Parajanian/Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Under US immigration law, a lawful permanent resident, commonly referred to as a green card holder, must be at least 21 years old before they can petition for a parent to obtain permanent residence in the country. The rule applies regardless of how long the individual has already held their green card or how early in life they obtained it.

Who can sponsor parent for U.S. permanent residence

The US government stipulates that any foreign national seeking to live permanently in the United States must be sponsored by a qualifying relative. That relative must hold either US citizenship or lawful permanent resident status and must have reached the age of 21.

This condition applies equally to US citizens and green card holders. Neither immigration status exempts a sponsor from meeting the age threshold before the petition can proceed.

What US' age requirement means in practice

For green card holders who obtained their status during childhood or adolescence, the rule effectively introduces a mandatory waiting period. A 19 or 20-year-old green card holder, for example, cannot begin the formal process of sponsoring a parent until their 21st birthday, no matter how long they have held their immigration status.

The clarification is particularly relevant for immigrant families in which children arrived in the United States at a young age and secured lawful permanent residency early. Such individuals may have assumed their status alone was sufficient to initiate family sponsorship, only to discover that age remains a separate and equally binding requirement.

The US government has not indicated any planned changes to this age threshold.

US issues travel advisory for Ghana-bound citizens.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Accra had called on American citizens to inspect their passports before making any holiday travel arrangements.

The advisory reminded travellers that many countries impose a minimum passport validity requirement.

Additionally, the embassy cautioned that the surge in renewal applications climbs sharply in the lead-up to the holiday period, placing pressure on processing times.

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Source: YEN.com.gh