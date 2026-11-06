USCIS released policy memorandum PM-602-0201 on November 4, 2026, changing how officers assess Good Moral Character in naturalization applications

The new guidance identifies specific financial and public benefits-related conduct that could disqualify green card holders from obtaining US citizenship

USCIS also announced plans to revise Form N-400 to collect additional information about applicants' financial history and public benefits usage

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued new guidance that could affect the naturalization prospects of green card holders applying for American citizenship.

On November 4, 2026, the agency published policy memorandum PM-602-0201, which outlines specific categories of conduct that USCIS officers must consider when evaluating Good Moral Character (GMC) during the adjudication of Form N-400, the Application for Naturalization.

USCIS’ new Good Moral Character policy may affect naturalisation, with scrutiny of public benefits. Image credit: PS Photography, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

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What USCIS will now scrutinise

The memorandum directs officers to find that an applicant may lack Good Moral Character if they have wilfully failed or refused to financially support dependants, including minor children. It also covers conduct involving fraud or deception in the solicitation, receipt, or use of public benefits, as well as failures to meet sponsorship obligations under Forms I-864, I-864EZ, or I-864A during the period those obligations remain enforceable.

The guidance extends to applicants who did not honour financial support commitments made under Forms I-134 or I-134A while those commitments were in effect.

Additionally, USCIS may consider it a negative factor if an applicant received means-tested public benefits under circumstances the agency regards as evidence of an intentional effort to avoid self-sufficiency, a standard measured against what an average member of the community would recognise as such behaviour.

Changes to Form N-400 and adjudication guidance

Beyond the policy memorandum itself, USCIS confirmed that it will revise Form N-400 to gather more detailed information about applicants' financial support obligations and their history with public benefits programmes.

The agency also indicated it will draft and implement updated Policy Manual content and additional adjudicative guidance to help officers apply the new GMC standards consistently.

The changes signal a tightening of the naturalization process, particularly for applicants with any history of public benefits use or unmet financial obligations. Green card holders who are preparing to file or who have pending applications are advised to review whether any of the identified conduct applies to their personal circumstances before proceeding.

US proposes new passport rule for applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US government had put forward a proposed rule to alter how two groups of people apply for US passports.

The proposal targets first-time adult passport applicants and those who have lost their passports or had them stolen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh