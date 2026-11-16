The United States Department of State launched a new optional $750 premium fee for B1/B2 visa applicants seeking faster interview slots

Applicants who pay the fee can secure a business or tourism visa interview within ten business days at selected consular posts

The arrangement is temporary, running from 1 July to 31 December 2026, with limited slots available at participating locations

The United States Department of State has rolled out a new optional fee that gives B1/B2 visa applicants the chance to skip lengthy queues and access a faster interview appointment, effective from 1 July 2026.

US offers faster responses on about 27 visa routes. Photo credit: @donaldjtrump, Fortune.

Source: TikTok

Under a temporary final rule published in the Federal Register, applicants can pay $750 (over GHC6,500) on top of their standard nonimmigrant visa application fee to secure an interview slot within ten business days. The arrangement is set to run until 31 December 2026, after which the State Department is expected to assess whether to make it permanent or allow it to lapse.

What US' premium fee covers

The $750 charge is entirely voluntary and does not replace the existing visa application process. It simply opens a faster lane for those who can afford it. Applicants who choose not to pay continue through the standard process as before.

The State Department has made clear that premium slots will be offered in limited quantities at each participating consular post. This means that paying the fee does not guarantee access to an expedited appointment; availability depends on the specific location and the number of slots allocated there. A list of participating posts can be found on the official travel.state.gov website.

Who stands to benefit

The rule applies specifically to B1 and B2 visa categories, which cover business travellers and tourists respectively. For applicants in countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, where interview wait times have historically stretched to several months or longer, the new tier could make a meaningful difference for anyone with time-sensitive travel needs.

That said, the combination of limited slot availability and the high cost of the premium option means the benefit will not be accessible to everyone, even at posts where the scheme is offered. The State Department appears to be testing the arrangement on a temporary basis before committing to any long-term policy shift.

27 US visa routes that can get faster response

YEN.com.gh reported that the US confirmed that 27 visa types qualify for its premium processing programme.

USCIS guaranteed a response within 15 business days for petitions filed under Form I-129 and Form I-140, subject to a fee.

Applicants whose cases are not acted on within the guaranteed window are entitled to a full refund of the premium processing fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh