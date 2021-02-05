Queen Elizabeth II, the late Queen of United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and Head of the Commonwealth, is known as the longest-serving monarch of all time

From 1961 to 2014, the world-renowned Queen met different Heads of States of Ghana, as indicated on the official website of Kuulpeeps.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the different Ghanaian Presidents that met Queen Elizabeth II and on which particular occasions they did so.

5 Historic photos showing Queen Elizabeth II meeting Ghana's presidents Credit: @Factsandtruths_official

Source: Instagram

1. John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, visited the Buckingham Palace for a private meeting with the Queen in October 2014.

2. John Agyekum Kufour

On Tuesday, March 13, 2007, when President John Agyekum Kufour was on an official four-day State visit to Britain during the Ceremonial Welcome at Horse Guards

3. John Evans Atta-Mills

A close contact between Queen Elizabeth II and John Evans Atta-Mills (who later became president) in 1999 during the reign of President Jerry John Rawlings

4. Ft Lt Jerry John Rawlings

During the second visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Ghana in 1999. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip.

They were warmly welcomed by President Jerry Rawlings at the airport.

5. Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The very first visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Ghana was in 1961 to meet the first President of the country, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 is the oldest heir apparent in British history, becomes king immediately.

