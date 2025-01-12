Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Sista Afia caused a stir on social media when she attended C Confion's funeral in a cleavage-baring corset dress

The funeral was held in Kumasi on Janaury 11, 2025, and was attended by several Kumawood stars and sympathisers

Many people in the comment section noted that Sista Afia's outfit was not appropriate for the funeral

Sensational Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia turned many heads on social media with her cleavage bearing outfit at Kumawood star C Confion's funeral in Kumasi on Janaury 11, 2025.

Sista Afia's outfit at the funeral

Sista took to her Instagram page to give her fans a glimpse of the all-black outfit she wore to C Confion's funeral in Kumasi.

It was a black corseted dress that was tight enough to accentuate her fine voluptuous figure. the long sleves of the dress were made if sparkling lace fabric.

She wore a frontal lace wig with its edges neatly laid. She covered the wig with a black scarf. Herr makeup was flawless, making her look more beautiful.

The Asuoden crooner became the tlak of the town when bloggers shared videos of her putting her huge bosoms on display at the funeral grounds.

Sista Afia outfit to C Confion's funeral

Reactions to Sista Afia's funeral attire

Many people in the comment section were not pleased with Sista Afia's outfit for the funeral. They noted that the dress was not appropriate because it showed too much of her bosoms.

Others, who were her loyal fans, could not resist the edge but defended her while heaping praise and admiration for her look at the funeral.

Below are the diverse remarks on Sista Afia's outfit to C Confion's funeral:

lindasthillls_hairsandfashion said:

"Fashion is top notch..but This is not giving the mourning and funeral vibes ..It is what it is 🤷‍♀️."

el_panda7777 said:

"U make happy dey go funeral eii...swag nkoaaaa nono ..u sure say u reach der aaaa u go fit cry."

iremasing_ said:

"Ouuuuu sis …. You is gorgeous 😍😍😍🔥."

amuahbenedictoppong said:

"Ayiase na w'ahyehy3 dwa sei 😂."

scent_ani said:

"Boi nufu na ne ho akyere no sei😂😂😂😂."

john7019son said:

"Way3 f3 tan!!"

ahingwah said:

"Awwwwww this ur dress to this funeral dierrr tooo bad."

emellroofingltd said:

"Nufo lolo 😂😂😂😂."

Videos of Sista Afia at C Confion's funeral

C Confion's funny videos and skits trend

YEN.com.gh reported that Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share funny videos and skits of the late Kumawood actor C Confion.

This comes after YouTuber Ras Nene announced on social media that his protégé was battling a serious illness and had unfortunately passed away.

Many Ghanaians could not hide their emotions as they paid tribute to the late talented actor on social media by sharing his skits and funny videos.

