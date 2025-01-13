PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Vinicius Jr. could only watch in anguish as Real Madrid suffered a crushing 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night.

Substituted in the 76th minute, the Brazilian star sat on the bench, visibly emotional, as his team struggled to find answers against their arch-rivals.

The match, held in Saudi Arabia, saw Real Madrid initially take the lead through Kylian Mbappe, but Barcelona quickly turned the tide, scoring four goals by halftime.

Despite a late consolation goal from Rodrygo, the damage was done, and Los Blancos were left reeling.

For Vinicius, the sight of his team being overrun without him on the pitch was particularly painful. Cameras captured the 24-year-old holding back tears as he realized his efforts had not been enough to prevent the heavy defeat.

While the loss is a bitter pill to swallow, it could serve as motivation for Vinicius and his teammates.

The Brazilian, known for his resilience and determination, will no doubt channel this setback into fuel for the challenges ahead. Real Madrid fans will hope that this moment of heartbreak only strengthens their star winger, pushing him to even greater heights.

Source: YEN.com.gh