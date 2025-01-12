Asante Kotoko Secure Hard-Fought Victory to Reach MTN FA Cup Round of 16
Asante Kotoko secured a spot in the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over lower-tier side Acceler8z FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.
Despite the win, the Porcupine Warriors faced a tough challenge from their spirited opponents.
Coach Prosper Ogum rotated his squad, providing opportunities for fringe players to showcase their abilities.
However, Kwame Poku took a moment of composure to break the deadlock just before halftime. Poku converted a penalty after Saaka Dauda was fouled in the box, giving Kotoko a narrow 1-0 lead heading into the break.
The second half saw Acceler8z FC put up a resilient fight, testing Kotoko’s defense and forcing them to work hard to maintain their advantage.
Substitute Ansu Henry eventually eased the tension with a late goal, delivering a clinical finish to secure the 2-0 result and delight the home fans.
This victory keeps Kotoko’s dreams of lifting the FA Cup alive as they aim to end a six-year drought in the competition.
As nine-time champions, the Porcupine Warriors are determined to reclaim their glory and will be looking for a favourable draw in the next round to continue their pursuit of silverware this season.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.