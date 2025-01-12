Asante Kotoko Secure Hard-Fought Victory to Reach MTN FA Cup Round of 16

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Asante Kotoko secured a spot in the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over lower-tier side Acceler8z FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the win, the Porcupine Warriors faced a tough challenge from their spirited opponents.

Coach Prosper Ogum rotated his squad, providing opportunities for fringe players to showcase their abilities.

However, Kwame Poku took a moment of composure to break the deadlock just before halftime. Poku converted a penalty after Saaka Dauda was fouled in the box, giving Kotoko a narrow 1-0 lead heading into the break.

The second half saw Acceler8z FC put up a resilient fight, testing Kotoko’s defense and forcing them to work hard to maintain their advantage.

Substitute Ansu Henry eventually eased the tension with a late goal, delivering a clinical finish to secure the 2-0 result and delight the home fans.

This victory keeps Kotoko’s dreams of lifting the FA Cup alive as they aim to end a six-year drought in the competition.

As nine-time champions, the Porcupine Warriors are determined to reclaim their glory and will be looking for a favourable draw in the next round to continue their pursuit of silverware this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh