A young Ghanaian lady, Hilda Abena Wilson made a name for herself at the 57th UCC graduation ceremony

The young lady was awarded the coveted accolade of valedictorian for the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology.

She reportedly aced a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.9, culminating in a first-class degree in Information Technology

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Hilda Abena Wilson, a young Ghanaian lady's hard work and dedication to academic excellence has been acknowledged.

During the 57th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Hilda was named the valedictorian of the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology.

Hilda Abena Wilson a Ghanaian lady achieves academic excellence at UCC graduation. Photo credit: @University Of Cape Coast (UCC)/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

After four years of rigorous academic work at the UCC, the brilliant Ghanaian lady graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.9 out of 4.0, earning the coveted accolade of the overall best-graduating student.

Hilda Abena Wilson, a native of Akyem Wenchi in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region, had her basic education at Alpha Nare International Academy at Kasoa Tuba junction.

Upon completion of her basic education, the young lady proceeded to the Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School (MEGHIS) in the Eastern Region, where he secured her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

After earning her WASSCE, Hilda enrolled at the UCC in 2020, graduating in 2024 with a first-class degree in BSc. Information Technology.

While at the UCC, the 22-year-old woman was affiliated with Oguaa Hall. She is also a staunch member of the SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church at New Aplaku.

Ghanaians congratulate Hilda Abena Wilson

After the official Facebook page of the UCC published Hilda Abena Wilson's academic record at the graduation ceremony.

@Kutortse Adjo Hannah wrote:

"The women are really doing us proud this week."

@Nanaaba Offeibea also wrote

"Congratulations Hilda! keep soaring high."

@Boadi Kwame Nyansaboakwa Martinson said:

"Congratulations. Unfortunately, her basic school has collapsed."

@Alex K. Borkor also said:

"What are the men doing."

Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper named UCC valedictorian

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper made a name for herself at the UCC graduation ceremony.

The young lady from the Krobo Odumase was named the valedictorian of the College of Education Studies.

Gifty was awarded a first-class degree BSc. Psychology, graduating with a CGPA of 4.0.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh