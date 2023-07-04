Presec has once again made a bold statement at the ongoing regional championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz

The school qualified with ease to the finals as they beat Achimota School and WASS

Netizens who reacted to the news congratulated Presec for putting up a solid performance

Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, also known as Presec, has booked their ticket to the finals of the 2023 Greater Accra Regional Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ).

This comes after they beat Achimota School and West Africa Senior High School (WASS) convincingly in the semi-finals of the competition.

The seven-time national winners of the NSMQ proved that they were the school to beat as they walked over their counterparts with ease in what many were expecting to be a keen contest.

At the end of the contest, Presec got 58 points, while Achimota School and West Africa Senior High School also got 29 points, respectively.

Presec will now face Accra Academy and Tema Methodist SHS in what promises to be an exciting final.

Ghanaian praise Presec for the dominance

Netizens who reacted to the news praised Presec for their dominant performance during the contest.

Bortey stated:

I heard the guys from Presec aren’t the main contestants. EIIIII PRESEC

@clementbrow reatced:

Just a regular day at the office

Gari Joint replied:

Farmers league. Accra Aca will humble them soon

