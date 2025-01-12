Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey suffered jeers from fans of Manchester United during the FA Cup game at the Emirates.

The Arsenal midfielder was introduced in the second half, as the Red Devils defeated the Gunners on penalties.

Thomas Partey jeered by fans of Manchester United during FA Cup game. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Second-half goals from Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United and Gabriel Magalhaes for Arsenal forced the game to extra time. Martin Odegaard missed the opportunity to win it for the London club after missing a 70th-minute penalty.

During the shootouts, Kai Harvetz's low drive to the left was saved by United's Turkish goalkeeper Altay Baindir. Joshua Zirkee netted the winner for United.

Meanwhile, Partey was booed by fans of United when he replaced Jurrien Timber in extra-time.

It was unclear why the fans were jeering at him, but that did not stop the Ghanaian from converting from the spot.

Partey was once again deployed to the right-back role by Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners chasing a winner. The decision was not well received by the Arsenal fans.

Manchester United will now face Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

However, Arsenal will switch their attention to the Premier League, where they face Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

