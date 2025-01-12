Ghanaians mobbed the cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa when they stormed the Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall on January 11, 2025

The fans bought tickets to watch the much-anticipated movie with Jackie Appiah, Funke Akindele, Patience Ozokwo and the other cast of the comedy movie

Many people in the comment section admired the exciting videos, while others shared positive experiences from the Meet and Greet

The cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa held a meet and greet at the Silverbird Cinemas inside the Accra Mall on Janaury 11, 2025, and was attended by many Ghanaian fans.

Everybody Loves Jenifa Ghana meet and greet

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, shared an exciting video of her and the cast of the top-charting movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, arriving at the Silverbird Cinemas.

In the caption of her Instagram post, she acknowledged the love shown to her and the cast of the Nigerian-Ghanaian comedy movie.

Mama G noted that the movie was still showing in all cinemas worldwide and encouraged her millions of followers to buy tickets and watch it.

"Ghana. We feel your love. #EverybodyLovesJenifa Still showing in all the cinemas #MamaGLovers❤️❤️"

Famous Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah's company, Ameyaw TV, was there to cover the Everybody Loves Jenifa meet and greet. The videos showed how the Ghanaian fans mobbed Ghanaian-Canadian actress Jackie Appiah and Nigerian actresses Patience Ozokwo, Funke Akindele, and the entire cast.

Reactions to the videos of the Everybody Loves Jenifa cast

Many people in the comment section of the videos expressed excitement in seeing the Nigerian-Ghanaian cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Some shared their experience at the meet-and-greet, saying that the movie's cast was friendly, which warmed their hearts.

Below are the reactions of social media users on the Everybody Loves Jenifa Meet and Greet in Accra:

niceaku said:

"I was there they are so lovely ❤️."

ameyaw112 said:

"Happy people 😍."

the_saboateng said:

"Will you still show #ELJ today."

jeannette_scott87 said:

"The best in the game! Got mad respect and love for Lafunky❤️."

Jackie Appiah at the Meet and Greet

Large crowd at Silverbird

