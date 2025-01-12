Real Madrid supporters have completely lost it with one player after seeing their side battered by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Los Blancos went 1-0 in the El Clasico fixture in Saudi Arabia through Kylian Mbappe but Barcelona quickly took over and were 4-1 up and cruising at half-time courtesy of goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde.

It was a total capitulation from the 15-time European champions, who conceded a fifth early on in the second half as Raphinha bagged his second before compatriot Rodrygo reduced the deficit for Real and made it 5-2.

And fans were absolutely furious with one player in particular. Aurelien Tchouameni, an £80 million signing from AS Monaco in 2022, was widely panned on social media for his display.

The France international is a defensive midfielder by trade but has been filling in at centre-back alongside Antonio Rudiger due to injuries in the backline.

He didn't cover himself in glory with his defender for Yamal's equaliser and plenty called out Ancelotti for persisting to play him in the position when they have young centre-back Raul Asencio on the bench.

At the same time, many have decided that Tchouameni is simply not good enough to play regularly for Real.

On X, one fan said: "I was so wrong about Tchouameni, this guy is one of the worst footballers I’ve ever seen."

A second person commented: 'I don't care how many of you like Tchouaméni because of his Instagram posts or because he plays piano."

A third added: "Tchouameni is a great player / profile but everytime I watch him over the last couple years he looks like the worst player ever

A fourth fumed: "He just isn't good enough to play for Real Madrid every week. This has nothing to do with him playing out of position also, it was the same story when he was at CDM."

Another posted: "Tchouameni got a bag for being tall and nonchalant I’m seeing it now. We were scammed."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh