- Nana Made In China has recounted how he shared a kiss with a fellow man

- According to him, they were playing a game of truth or dare when he was dared to do it

- He added that it remains the best kiss he has received in his life so far

Social media content creator, Nana Made In China, has revealed in an interview that he has locked lips with a fellow man before during a game they were made to play.

While speaking in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Nana Made In China revealed that he was playing a game of "truth and dare' with a group of people.

The one who spun the bottle asked the comedian to share a kiss with a fellow man which he gladly did.

The best kiss I've received in my life so far was from a man - Made In China recounts in video

According to Nana Made In China, that particular kiss was the best he has received in his life so far despite the fact that it was from a man.

He recounted further, saying, he has not even received such a kiss from a woman before, therefore rating it as the best he has had so far.

When asked if he identified as gay, Nana Made in China said he did not know, thereby dodging the question that was thrown at him.

He then delved into the LGBTQI+ issue in Ghana and said he was the least perturbed about what people decided to do with themselves.

Source: Yen.com.gh