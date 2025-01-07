John Dramani Mahama's sons and only daughter attended their father's inauguration ceremony on January 7 in Accra

Videos of them arriving at the ceremony, which surfaced on social media, have gained significant traction

Scores of fans couldn't hide their admiration for the beautiful presidential family on the occasion

Ghana's new president, John Dramani Mahama, has been officially sworn in after the 2024 election.

Over 20 Heads of State, three Vice Presidents, and other high profile dignitaries were at the ceremony including President Bola Tinubu (Nigeria), President Adama Barrow (Gambia) and Kenyan President William Ruto.

The president's children were at the inauguration ceremony held on January 7 at the Black Star Square to support him.

John Dramani Mahama has five children: a daughter, Farida and four sons, Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf and Jesse.

The boys attended the inauguration ceremony in beautifully woven black and white smocks, a traditional outfit indigenous to the people of the northern regions of Ghana, where the new president hails from.

Mahama's beautiful daughter Farida opted for a beautiful kente outfit. Mahama's children are no strangers to such gatherings since their father has served as vice president and president in the past.

Ghanaians react to Mahama's arrival at inauguration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to John Dramani Mahama's children arriving at the president's inauguration ceremony.

@robinvanpolar said:

"This is beautiful 😍."

@Feshun100 remarked:

"So Mahama can make each of them minister and there’s nothing wrong with it according to the NPP? Never again shall we bring them close to power."

@ekowriverson08 noted:

"The children ankasa dem fresh deda wey dem dey come chop national cake too. 3b3 y3 pinsooooo 😂🔥🙌🏾."

maverickdad1 wrote:

"I love the way Mahama is always showing his children to Ghanaians, making a good way for them."

Angel❣️ noted:

"You will never see them insulting on any social media platform da. Eei kyesɛ."

Iddirisu Abubakari added:

"Farida Mahama, Twene Jonas is looking for you, try and answer his call."

Viral mum invited to Mahama's inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that viral Ghanaian TikTok sensation and supporter of the National Democratic Congress had been spotted at John Dramani Mahama's inauguration.

The content creator, popularly known as Mighty Maame, shared a video of her special invitation to the event.

She deemed the invitation a great honour after months of tirelessly campaigning for the newly sworn-in president who won last year's presidential election.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

