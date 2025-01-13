After several weeks of battling it out for the ultimate prize of GH₵80k, Romeo Swag has emerged as the winner of Mentor Season 13

The rapper and singer beat four top finalists during the talent reality show's grand finale at the National Theatre

His milestone has garnered significant traction on social media, attracting comments from other celebrities

On January 12, Ghanaian rapper and singer Romeo Swag emerged as the winner of TV3's talent reality show Mentor after a fierce grand finale at the National Theatre.

Excerpts of his winning performance have surfaced on social media, garnering significant traction from fans and colleagues.

The reality show's 13th edition started with 16 contestants. Only five contestants, including Romeo Swag, made it to the finals, with Okyeame Kwame and Kwabena Kwabena as the judges.

His performances in the competition earned him endorsements from top stars, including Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, and Lyrical Joe.

After one of his recent performances before the finale, Romeo Swag won all the awards of the night, becoming the first contestant in the show's history to chalk the feat.

Scores of celebrities were elated about Romeo Swag's milestone after the grand finale. Some of the notable names include 3-point hitmaker Gasmilla and Bryan The Mensah.

The rapper cut his teeth and created a thriving community around his craft with his freestyle videos on social media.

In 2019, he was selected as one of several rappers for Jayso's 0106, Volume Four album.

Fans hail Romeo Swag

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts about Romeo Swag's performance and milestone as Mentor Season 13 winner.

@adomaa_music said:

"Got to watch my friend, Rey Cooper kill it at the Mentor 13 finals! He may not have taken the top spot, but Romeo Swag's win was definitely well-deserved 🔥 Amazing AMAZING night in general 🤩."

@epixodemusic wrote:

"Someone tell #romeoswag that I Dey feel am bad .. #mamprobi boy .. big win."

@rbd_gh remarked:

"After watching the TV3 Mentor finale, I am convinced now that Romeo Swag is definitely a reincarnate of Terry Bonchaka. His stage performance, the way he entertains, nah chale. That guy was born to do this. Congratulations fam! You deserved this win!"

@konaaa555 noted:

"Give the win to Romeo swag already and tell him I need him in next season of pmxtra."

