A young man, Rohan Bilimoria, posted the useful interview tips his father shared with him as a way to prepare him

Years after that wonderful act, he posted snapshots of the note, saying that it may be useful to anyone out there

Many people who took to Rohan's comment section said his father must have really loved him to help in such a way

A young man, Rohan Bilimoria, has shared snaps of the note his father, Purvez, wrote him in 2007 when he was going to attend a law interview.

Rohan said that the note carried likely questions he may be asked at the interview session. Now a law expert, Rohan said he has been looking for the same note for years.

The young man shared pictures of the notes. Photo source: LinkedIn/Rohan Bilimoria, Purvez

Father's advice

Luckily, he found it in a small box in their home’s storage room. He, therefore, shared snaps of the note online in hope that it will help those job hunting.

In the note, the father told the son that he may be asked what his areas of strength and weakness are. He also advised him, among others, to show keenness for the job.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to his story below:

Preeti Balwani said:

"So lovely to see! My dad used to write me letters when I was in college...those were real treasures. Letter writing is an art form we need to preserve!"

Prateek Sabharwal said:

"Thank you Rohan! I worked with him closely on Sri Lanka refranchise and check list was always the start and end of it ! Loved his detailing."

Sabreen M said:

"This is so precious! I found something similar recently, a handwritten prayer for prosperity..always needed!"

Sudeshna Chatterjee said:

"Incidentally my papa said something similar to me before I went for my first interview. So precious."

He was later hired

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young IT technician, Ngalo Adriaan Mahlangu, who hoped to leave a life of unemployment had his story change for good.

In a LinkedIn post, the young man revealed that he was disappointed at a job interview he went for in February as he was not chosen.

After the said interview, Ngalo said that the company’s CEO promised to call him, telling him there is something bigger for him.

Some months after, the boss gave him a call as he had promised and gave the young man a job on the spot. The IT expert said he is so grateful.

