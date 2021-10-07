Former gospel musician Reverend Sarpong McAbraham has recently revealed that an artist in the gospel industry plotted evil against him 10 years ago

He shared that he found out about the plot from a friend who traveled to Bono Ahafo to visit a spiritualist

The reverend encouraged Christians to be serious about prayers

Veteran gospel musician Reverend McAbraham has recently been granted an interview on Oyerepa TV.

He shared that his colleague in the music industry sent his picture to a 'juju' man for a spiritual attack.

According to Rev McAbraham, he was targeted because his songs were selling faster than his fellow artists.

Sarpong McAbraham at interviews Photo credit: Pure FM, Peace FM

Source: UGC

He shared that the incident occurred about 10 years ago when a friend traveled to Bono Ahafo to see a spiritualist only to find his picture there.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The veteran musician revealed that he has been spiritually attacked on countless occasions but has sailed through them all.

He admonished Christians to take the word of God seriously and pray consistently.

Watch the video below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian musician, Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun, known popularly by the stage name Skrewfaze, has indicated that the use of juju or black magic in the Ghana Music Industry is very real.

While speaking in an exclusive Facebook Live interview with popular disc jockey, DJ Master P, Skrewfaze said as an artiste in Ghana, it was either one was serving God or engaging in full-time juju.

The Dey Guard singer went on to recount a number of instances where he had first-hand views or encounters with people using juju in the industry. According to the singer, he once received a call to come to the Awudome cemetery because someone was doing something untoward there.

He said when they got there, they saw that the person had buried the CD of an artiste with a red string around it and some cowries. Skrewfaze said he saw the artiste whose CD was being buried but for some reason, he was not going to reveal the identity.

Moving on from then, he said he was to perform at the National Theatre with another artiste and had spent a lot of time rehearsing for the show.

Source: Yen Ghana