Moesha Buodong, in videos, showed progress as she jammed to some secular music during a private moment in her room

The embattled social media personality and her friend flaunted their looks as they held a birthday celebration in the room

The videos of Moesha Buodong went viral and triggered varied reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Embattled Ghanaian actress, model and socialite Moesha Buodong appeared to be gradually regaining her health amid her battle with recovery after a stroke.

Moesha Buodong shows health progress as she jams to music in her home. Photo source: @lupi_love_kyannel

Source: TikTok

Moesha Buodong burst onto the scene and became a household name in Ghana following a controversial interview with the Chief International Anchor for CNN and British-Iranian television host Christiane Maria Heideh Amanpour CBE in April 2018.

The socialite received criticism from Ghanaians, including celebrities like John Dumelo and Lydia Forson, after she claimed that she and other Ghanaian girls engaged in sexual activities with married men to secure finances to cater for themselves as the country's economy limited them.

After enjoying success in entertainment circles for some time, the famous internet personality has encountered difficult challenges in recent years.

Moesha Buodong had been bedridden for almost two years now after suffering a severe stroke, which left the right side of her body paralysed and affected her ability to walk freely without assistance.

In recent months, the voluptuous socialite has shared encouraging updates on her predicament and regularly shared videos of herself privately having fun after soliciting help from some spiritual leaders to help in her battle against the stroke.

Moesha Buodong jams to music at home

In viral TikTok videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Moesha Buodong was spotted beaming with smiles as she recorded herself jamming to Nigerian music superstar Wizkid's 2018 smash hit, Fever, in her plush room.

Her female friend later joined the socialite as they smiled and flaunted their beautiful looks. Moesha introduced her friend to her fans and expressed her love and admiration for her as she celebrated her birthday.

Below are the videos of Moesha Buodong jamming to music in her room:

Moesha Buodong's videos stir reactions

The video of Moesha Buodong jamming to music and celebrating her friend on her birthday triggered many reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

jenni_official commented:

"Old soldier never die."

Celebrity queen said:

"❤️❤️❤️your hand is going to lift up very soon, dear 🤲🤝🙌🙏."

Suzzy.S commented:

"Father, we pray for total healing and deliverance for Moe 🙏. Please do it for your glory, lord 🙏."

King Julian (133) said:

"Once a soldier, always a soldier."

Awen20 commented:

"Aaawwn, may the Lord grant you a speedy recovery."

Maameadwoa@12 said:

"Never lose hope. It is well."

babefaith25 commented:

"Our God who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus. Amen, you are healed."

Moesha Buodong makes cameo in a skit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Buodong made a cameo in content creator Comedian Warris' skit.

The embattled socialite featured as Warris' opportunistic partner, who dumped him for another rich man.

The video raised questions about whether Moesha Buodong was featured before or after her major stroke.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh