A video of a young Ghanaian man expressing his frustration aboard a flight has gone viral

This comes after he accused a passenger seated next to him of farting and even confronted him over the act

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions of the concerns of the young man

The action of a Ghanaian man has generated reactions after a video of him sharing his displeasure aboard a plane surfaced online.

This comes after he was seen in a visibly angry mood accusing the passenger seated next to him of farting.

Ghanaian man confronts passenger for farting in a plane.

The video, which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the awkward moment when the Ghanaian man was spotted covering his nose with his dress.

After a few moments, he lamented that the passenger sitting next to him had been farting throughout the journey, making him uncomfortable in the process.

"He has been farting all this time. This man seated next to me," he said with a disgusted look.

Tired of inhaling the unpleasant smell, the man tapped the passenger and complained that he had been farting the whole time while he was asleep during the flight.

For his part, the accused man showed a lot of restraint as he kept his composure and refused to utter a word.

The video had raked in over 17,000 likes and 1,000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Peeps to the man's flight experience

Netizens who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the man's decision to confront his passenger over his behaviour.

Nana Boakye commented:

"I had this experience from Accra to Kumasi in VIP, a woman charley deadly paa."

THE GIRLS /MS MUM reacted:

"They like doing that without telling you sorry or pardon me."

Nana wrote:

"Honestly, what did you expect him to do? He couldn't go out of the plane to do tui tui tui. Take am so norr my broda."

Akosua PascyBrown added:

"And he is pretending as if he doesn't know what he has done."

baabuedward reacted:

"Give him best reply bro Ghana reply is the best."

ErskineSam added:

"Only problem I've got with sitting in the plane for long hours. I understand bro."

Make money added:

"Is not easy I sometimes wear nose mask."

Adjowa Beauty indicated:

"I remembered I picked a flight from Egypt to ghana and I sat beside one man....he was snoring till we got here.it was so loud. I sleep mpo."

user2719581617299 reacted:

"Abeg I just landed, n standing to take my n you showing this why."

Chary Young added:

"The way you dey remove the English one by one killed me i'm sure he understands you swear."

Lady calls out drivers over body odour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman called out drivers about issues with personal hygiene.

The woman shared an encounter with a driver and expressed her frustration with the unpleasant body odour emanating from him.

She pleaded with drivers to prioritise personal hygiene and take necessary steps to maintain a pleasant environment for themselves and their passengers.

