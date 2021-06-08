Young man emerges Best Graduating Accounting Student, graduates with GPA of 4.90

A young man identified as Ekenedilichukwu Okonkwo has celebrated his recent academic success in style on social media

Ekenedilichukwu emerged as the best graduating accounting student with a CGPA of 4.90 in a 5.0 grading system

He excitedly announced some interesting achievements he recorded even as a studious student to the amazement of internet users

A young man has been celebrated on social media following his impressive academic achievement at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state.

This is as the Nigerian man named Ekenedilichukwu Okonkwo announced on LinkedIn that he emerged as the best graduating accounting student with a CGPA of 4.90/5.0.

The Nigerian scholar finished with a first-class honours degree from accounting department Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ekenedilichukwu Okonkwo

Sharing photos that confirmed his graduating CGPA as well as his certificate from the varsity, he appreciated God for making it a reality.

His other achievements

Ekenedilichukwu while also appreciating his lecturers, parents and friends who helped him at every step of the way highlighted some feats he could boast of even as a studious student.

The scholar stated that he was the president of his department as well as a representative in the Students' Council.

His post read in part:

"On the 21st of May 2021, I finally graduated from Covenant university.

"I did not only just graduate with a First Class honours but I also did come out as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Accounting with a CGPA of 4.90/5.0.

"I want to sincerely thank God for making this happen. For taking me through this journey and helping me in every way possible.

"I also appreciate my parents for standing by me at every step of the way. To my friends, lecturers and everyone that helped me in this journey, I appreciate you."

LinkedIn users hailed the brainy man and congratulated him.

Owen Obozokhae stated:

"Congratulations brother!. Cheers to greater heights!"

Anita Emuren said:

"Congratulations, so proud of you."

Ademola Adeniji remarked:

"Neat! Congratulations."

