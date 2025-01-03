Former Celtic midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is set to join Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak

The veteran midfielder is making a return to the sport after a year without a club following the end of his stay in China

Wakaso, who spent most of his career in Spain, will sign a short-term contract with the former African champion

Mubarak Wakaso is closing in on a move to Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak in the transfer window.

The experienced midfielder is expected to join the former Ghana Premier League champions on a short-term deal.

Wakaso, who has been without a club since ending his stay with Chinese club Shenzen FC in January 2024, will be the second high-profile former international to join the Accra-based club in recent times.

According to Ghana Soccernet, the 34-year-old will finalize his move to Hearts in the coming days as the Phobians bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign.

Despite being without a club for a year, Wakaso's rich experience and versatility will give Hearts of Oak an additional boost. His presence in camp will also motivate the young players.

Wakaso enjoyed a stellar career abroad, spending most of his time in Spain, where he played for Espanyol, Villareal and Deportivo Alaves.

He won the Scottish League and Cup double with Celtic during his one-year spell at the club, per Transfermarkt.

Before returning to Ghana, Wakaso spent time in China where he played for the defunct Jiangsu Suning, winning the Super League with them. He also played for Shenzen FC in China.

Hearts target league title

Hearts of Oak have set sights on winning the Ghana Premier League despite a slow start to the season.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara disclosed his plan to win the championship after their recent run of form.

“I don't, I can't come and ask somebody his view before I do something. All the 18 clubs need to take the league. All the 18 clubs," he said.

“No any coach in this game, in this league, can tell you you don't need the league. You don't have any club to tell you you need the league. We play just 13 matches.

“You are taking your quick conclusion. We are playing just 13 matches. After the 34 matches, my plan is not to stay in the Premier League. We need one ultimate. So the plan is to win the league.”

Hearts of Oak bounced back from their painful defeat to Asante Kotoko to beat Berekum Chelsea and Accra Lions.

The former African champions currently sit sixth on the Ghana Premier League table, five points adrift of leaders Heart of Lions.

Amoah's late strike sinks Hearts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotoko striker Albert Amoah scored deep in extra time the Kumasi-based club defeated their sworn enemies, Hearts of Oak, at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The red-hot forward took advantage of a miscommunication between defender Kelvin Osei Assibey and Benjamin Asare to roll the ball into the net.

The game looked to be headed for a draw before the striker pounced on the last chance of the game.

