Bervlyn Nana Konadu Obuobisah, a young Ghanaian lady, has celebrated after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

The newest Ghanaian nurse could not hide her joy and shared pics on social media after graduating from the Wisconsin University in Accra.

She shared her photos with Onwanwani by Diana Hamilton playing in the background. Onwanwani is a Twi word that means wonder-working God.

Bervlyn attributed her educational milestone to God and said she was born to serve. Her sash also had a scripture text (Luke 1:47-49) written on it.

The English Standard Version of the scripture is:

"And my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked on the humble estate of his servant. For behold, from now on all generations will call me blessed; for he who is mighty has done great things for me, and holy is his name."

In her caption to the post, Bervlyn Nana Konadu Obuobisah said she is open to serving and helping save lives.

“The Lord has done me well. Today, a chapter closes, and I open another of serving and saving lives…what I am called to do…what I was born for. All praise to the most high, help me thank God.”

Netizens congratulate nurse on her graduation

Lina.Brown said:

"This is going to be me in 2027…until then Congrats Odo❤️‍🔥."

Maame esi asked:

"Did wisconsin provide the sash or u made it yourself?"

__Bervlyn.jesus responded:

"I made it please check my instagram (adjoa._konadu )I tagged the vendors 🙏🙏."

Angelveron wrote:

"Menua I will come for your stethoscope for mine in 2026🥰🥰."

WonderKnii21 said:

"Bachelor of science indeed🥰🥰🥰, this journey is not easy.... girl, big congratulations..."

__Bervlyn.jesus wrote:

"My God did 🥰🥰."

Ouskele said:

"Congratulations fellow colleague of the noble profession 🥰."

Afia 🎀Addobea 💍🎊💎 wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉. I will recreate this soon."

C A R O 🦋❤️ said:

"Congratulations and I tap into your blessings 🙏🏽."

Agyeiwaa wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉 WiUC and you conquered it."

🤍Adepa_Godsent🦋 said:

"This will be my testimony in Jesus name ❤️🙏🏻."

