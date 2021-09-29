Meet Alan Camsell the 88-Year-Old Goalkeeper Still Playing Active Football

Alan Camsell still plays active football despite his age of 88 as he features for Bay Stollers FC in North Wales

The goalkeeper is now playing alongside the grandsons of his own teammates at the club based in Llandudno

Camsell admitted that he only plays for fun as the balls easily go past him despite him making attempts

Llandudno of Wales goalkeeper Alan Camsell is still playing at the age of 88 according to latest reports on Newsbreak.

Reports have it that the aged goalkeeper defies the odds as he now plays alongside the grandsons of his original teammates.

Alan Camsell plays for Penrhyn Bay Stollers FC, a walking football team based in Llandudno.

Alan Camsell still an active goalkeeper at 88. Photo: BBC

Source: UGC

Mr Camsell said via BBC:

"I'm rather sore on a Saturday, but on a Friday I enjoy it pretty much.

"Lately I've realised I'm getting a bit slow, the ball's past me when I'm still diving. So what? It's only fun."

