Shatta Wale met Popcaan in Jamaica on the night of Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert, and the pair had a warm interaction

Popcaan showed Shatta Wale love, expressing his admiration in thick patois, and the Ghanaian dancehall star was all smiles throughout

The warm interaction excited many Ghanaians, who expressed their joy at seeing Shatta Wale making a name for himself on the international stage

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale and Jamaican superstar Popcaan had a heartwarming interaction during Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica. The meeting has sparked excitement among fans in Ghana.

Shatta Wale speaks to Pocaan in a new video. Photo source: ronnieiseverywhere

Source: Instagram

Popcaan welcomed Shatta Wale with open arms, expressing admiration for the Ghanaian star while speaking thick patois. A visibly elated Shatta Wale shared smiles and laughter with Popcaan and whispered into his ears.

The interaction has been celebrated by Ghanaians, many of whom are proud to see Shatta Wale connecting with top international acts.

Shatta Wale makes history with Vybz Kartel

While the meeting with Popcaan was a highlight, Shatta Wale's performance at the concert marked his first performance in Jamaica. Sharing the stage with his idol, Vybz Kartel, was a significant achievement.

During the concert, Shatta Wale performed three songs, using the opportunity to introduce his music to the Jamaican audience. He said sharing the stage with Vybz Kartel, one of his longtime idols, was a dream come true for him.

During his set, Shatta Wale knelt to show gratitude for being included in the concert lineup. The audience responded positively, acknowledging his performance and support for Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale's interaction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

peter_asum99078 said:

"Because of patois your man can’t express himself. Ooo lol."

wonitwaasedi65 commented:

"What Wale Dey talk ur man no dey understand so he ask ur man wah u saying , if u love Wale say paapaa paaaaah."

SkyyBurniton reacted:

"Charley so ur man no fi express himself with the patois vibes small koraa aahhba🤔🤦🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️Sm fans u have a long way to go."🤣🤣💔

xyrup_burniton said:

"Ebi Stonebwoy Anka the narrative go be ‘he Dey do Ahohyehye’ The hypocrisy."

QwaminaStitches commented:

"Your man dey use laughing to cover the convo 😂😂only Yh Yh nkoaaaa 10 billions"

Pmoney_Ent reacted:

"One thing I like about Shatta Wale is that he will never force himself to speak Jamaican Patois."

Mary_Armani wrote:

"Patois not ur language relax and portray Ghana 🇬🇭 we love that."

oparejunior83 reacted:

"So what’s that thing Oluu being saying to us? Enor be patois? So what happened?"

Shatta Wale's outfit price

Shatta Wale's outfit at Vybz Kartel's concert cost a lot of money, and it has turned heads on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's outfit was a Louis Vuitton one, priced at over $2,500.

Many Ghanaians praised Shatta Wale's fashion sense, expressing admiration for him.

