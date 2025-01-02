Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Asantewaa Singathon, met Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over the weekend

Afua Asantewaa Singathon attended the first Awukudae in 2025 with her husband and management

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband's video with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ghanaian event organiser Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Asantewaa Singathon and her handsome husband were among the personalities at the first Awukudae celebration at the Manhyia Palace.

The Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) founder recently held her second singathon attempt in Kumasi from December 21, 2024, to December 24, 2024.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon and her husband met Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace over the weekend. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Afua Asantewaa wore a blue strapless long-sleeve dress and white platform heels while flaunting her expensive wedding ring.

Mr Kofi Aduonum made his first appearance in 2025 at the Manhyia Palace in an all-black ensemble, taking advice from Asantehene during the auspicious event.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon meets Otumfuo at Manhyia

Some social media have commented on Afua Asantewaa's video on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mg_hair_gallery stated:

"This lady is my favourite, and I love her so much, but of late, why do I feel like she is showing too much on social media."

akono_maame stated:

"Congratulations 🥂 love. God is not done with you yet ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌. Nana is so proud of that generous man of yours, who is my favourite. May God bless him so so much 🙏🙏."

queenjemi89 stated:

"Wow, three times, Otumfuo shook her husband's hands. Mmmm, how I wish I knew what they were saying. Your family is blessed ❤️."

naa_atsweiii stated:

"Awww, this is beautiful 🔥🔥🔥."

adray_cosmetics_fragrances stated:

"Indeed, when the time is right, the Lord will do it. This is truly the appointed time for you, Ohemaa Asantewaa🥰."

theresaopoku2996 stated:

"You have a humble and gracious husband. God bless him abundantly."

constanceowusu98 stated:

"He shaking your husband’s hand three times nu, that’s very deep 👏👏👏👏👏."

esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:

"Awwww lovely❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ekua_89 stated:

"Humble husband, God bless him."

abonoba_simpa stated:

"I like how Otumfoɔ has on-the-spot conversations with people."

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"Awww, this is beautiful ❤️🤝."

Veraoker stated:

"Beautiful 😍."

Afua Asantewaa shares her makeup transformational video

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked flawless without makeup as she posted her beautiful makeup transformational video on Instagram.

Popular male makeup artist based in the Asanti Regional, Barima Makeup Artistry did an incredible job fixing her frontal lace wig and applying her flawless makeup.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked classy in a pink long-sleeve customised robe for her makeup session.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband carries her handbag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband who explained during an interview why he always carries his wife's handbag.

Mr Kofi Aduonum, a revered sports journalist in Ghana supported her argument with a popular bible verse.

Some social media users have applauded the hardworking man for always supporting his wife in all her endeavors.

