Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah knows how to steal attention with her glamorous looks

Evangelist Diana Asamoah stepped in a one-hand ensemble to read the news on UTV's special celebrity broadcast

Some social media users have commented on Evangelist Diana Asamoah's makeup transformational video

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah was among the best-dressed female celebrities at UTV's A Day With The Stars unique program.

The Tetelesa hitmaker wore a blue ready-to-wear ensemble on January 1, 2025, to read the morning news with Broda Sammy.

Diana Asamoah looked elegant in a short-level twist locs hairstyle that she left loose around her shoulders.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup and pink lipstick, which has become the talk of the town on Instagram.

Diana Asamoah accessorised her look with gold earrings, a beaded bracelet and an expensive wristwatch.

She was seen modelling blue platform heels designed with coloured rhinestones to match her outfit.

Diana Asamoah slays in a blue dress

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's gorgeous ensemble. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

0_hemaa stated:

"See, I have never laughed and fallen on the ground more than 10 times ever watching TV !!!!! Diana and Sammy, ie. The last part with Gifty’s mum's funeral location was the best 😂😂."

Bibimanyebi stated:

"I need to go and watch this 😂😂😂."

Djnana.g stated:

"Why am I already laughing 😂😂😂😂."

ewuraadjoaboadiwaa stated:

"I love this about UTV 😍😍😍."

vera.boateng.50552 stated:

"I enjoyed myself

fadalara_enterprise1 stated:

"Her shoes are lovely 🔥👏😍."

aboraaachiamaa stated:

"These two can make you forget ur sins 😂."

augustinaafrakoma stated:

"God is good. I'm so happy for you both."

beatriceboatengellis stated:

"Looking good, UTV. Well done ❤️."

nanayaa.osika stated:

"Today be today 😂😂😂."

bolawaa3 stated:

"These two people er 😂😂😂😂."

nanahemaa_honey stated:

"Brother Sammy is coming to worry her Aahh 😂😂😂."

vera.boateng.50552 stated:

"I enjoyed myself."

millyblinksmilly stated:

"Sammy, who’s ur shoe plug? 😂😂😂😂 ma Diana and dressing dier stop ooo."

gold.ilocks50 stated:

"Very elegant, Miss Diana 😍💗."

afia_papabi1 stated:

"Eiiii Daina and dressing d3, I give it to you la! No size! 😍😂😂😂."

lydiaamerdi stated:

"Hahaha.....what God has said shall surely come. This is Jesus has taken me from a muddy clay and has set my feet upon the rock."

kwakurozo5 stated:

"A Fante individual will say akyiri besia".

good1072man stated:

"Evangelist slay queen mama."

scorpion_5366 stated:

"The next NDC Government must ban excessive Makeup 💄 : it's confusing most of us."

Diana Asamoah rocks a black glittering dress

Evangelist Diana Asamoah mesmerised her fans as she modelled in a shiny halter-neck outfit after her flawless makeup look and neatly braided hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Diana Asamoah looks lovely in blonde hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Evangelist Diana Asamoah who went viral during the 2024 December election period with her blonde hairstyle.

In the viral video, the woman of God predicted that Dr Bawumia would be the next president of Ghana.

Some social media users have reacted to Evangelist Diana Asamoah's video on her official Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh