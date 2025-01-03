Asamoah Gyan has opened up on his relationship with former Black Stars teammate Andre Ayew

The legendary striker has accused Ghanaians of 'brainwashing' leading to a perceived rivalry between them

Gyan and Andre Ayew spent over a decade playing for the Black Stars of Ghana, representing the country at various tournaments

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has denied any rivalry between him and the captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew.

The former Ghana international has been accused of having a poor relationship with his ex-teammate after Ayew was handed the captaincy of the Black Stars in 2019.

However, Gyan denied such claims, blaming Ghanaians for creating a perceived rivalry between him and the Le Havre star.

Asamoah Gyan accuses Ghanaians of perceived rivalry with Andre Ayew. Photo: Hoang Dinh Nam.

Source: Getty Images

"You people are the ones creating the problem. I have told you and it is a fact. Are you okay with what you want to know about me and Andre," he quizzed while on Instagram Live.

"Andre is a good person. He has that genuine love for me, but he has been brainwashed because it benefits people. That is what has brought the so-called rivalry. Me, I am not a rival to anyone,” Gyan added.

"Me, I am not a rival to anybody, so if you see me saying something about Andre anywhere, then it is because someone told me something, and I didn't think over it before speaking," he continued.

"This is the time we have to come together and that is how Ghana can benefit."

Gyan and Ayew spent most of their careers together with the national team, representing Ghana at various tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

However, in 2019, coach Kwesi Appiah stripped off Gyan the captaincy and handed it over to Ayew. Gyan never played for the Black Stars again after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The legendary forward holds the record for the most goals for Ghana with 51 strikes from 107 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Gyan opens up on relationship with Tagoe

The former Black Stars striker also disclosed that his relationship with Prince Tagoe improved over the years after the pair were rumoured to not see eye-to-eye.

Gyan and Tagoe were Ghana's first-choice forwards during the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

“Prince Tagoe was brainwashed. People said bad things about me to him. I didn’t see eye to eye with him," he stated.

“He has a good heart, and he’s a good person. I now have a great relationship with him,” he added.

The 39-year-old was spotted at Tagoe's late mother's funeral as the former Ghana striker laid Madamoyce Tagoe to rest.

Gyan and ex-players support Tagoe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan and his ex-teammates supported Prince Tagoe during the burial of his late mother.

The former Hoffenheim and Hearts of Oak striker lost his mother last month. Madam Joyce Tagoe passed away at the age of 69.

Several former players, including Sulley Muntari and Stephen Appiah, attended the event in Accra last month.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh